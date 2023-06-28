Open Menu

Three Australian Universities Enter Top 20 For First Time In QS Rankings

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings revealed Wednesday, three Australian universities made the top 20 for the first time.

The University of Melbourne is ranked 14th, while University of Sydney and University of New South Wales (UNSW) are tied for 19th.

"Today's terrific results reinforce Australia's position as a global education leader," Catriona Jackson, chief executive of Universities Australia, said in a statement.

