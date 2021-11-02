UrduPoint.com

Three Chinese Hostages In Mali Rescued After Escape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Bamako, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Three Chinese nationals kidnapped in Mali in July escaped their captors at the weekend and were rescued by security forces on Monday, the Sahel state's army said.

On July 17, armed men attacked a construction site in the southwest of the conflict-ridden country, making off with pick-up trucks and five hostages: three Chinese men and two Mauritanian nationals.

The Mauritanians were freed 10 days later.

But the remaining Chinese captives managed to stage a successful escape on Sunday, according to a Malian army statement.

Ground and air forces then located the men the following day, in a joint operation whose success was aided by "anonymous people of good will".

The escaped hostages are in reasonable health, according to the army, which hailed their "bravery and pugnacity".

