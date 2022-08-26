UrduPoint.com

Three Chinese Players Reach Final Round Of U.S. Open Qualifiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Three Chinese players reach final round of U.S. Open qualifiers

NEW YORK, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :China's Wu Yibing, Zhang Zhizhen and Yuan Yue reached the final round of the U.S. Open qualifiers on Thursday, while Wang Qiang and Zhu Lin crashed out of the tournament.

In the men's qualifiers, despite being 1-4 down in the second set, Wu labored past Stefano Travaglia of Italy 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3, setting up a final round encounter with Corentin Moutet of France.

"I could see my opponent's form slide in the second half of the second set. At first, I was a bit impatient, hitting some cross shots that I shouldn't have. There's room for my improvement," said Wu.

Wu revealed he had strained his abdominal muscles in Rome and played six games or so with the injury.

Zhang beat Argentine Andrea Collarini 6-2, 7-5, and will meet Zizou Bergs of Belgium.

Zhang said he did well in the first set and used all his strength in the second set. Talking about his next opponent, he said, "My style of play does not depend on that of others. If I play well enough, I will win."On the women's side, Yuan got past Japanese Mai Hontama 6-3, 7-6 (4), and will play against Maddison Inglis of Australia in the coming round on Friday.

The other two Chinese faltered in the second round, as Wang wasted an early lead before losing to Japan's Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Zhu fell 6-3, 6-4 to host player Sachia Vickery.

