UrduPoint.com

Three Climbers Dead In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Three climbers dead in Greece

Athens, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Three climbers missing since Saturday afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the Peloponnese, the Greek fire brigade said, allegedly as a result of an avalanche.

A search and rescue operation had been under way since late Saturday, with the participation of the fire brigade, a helicopter, drones and volunteers.

The three climbers, aged 50-55 and considered experienced in ice climbing, according to media reports, set off on Saturday morning to climb near Kalavrita Ski Resort.

When night fell, the ski resort, realizing the trio had not returned as their car was still parked there, alerted the authorities.

Weather conditions were good but rescuers saw signs of avalanche at the area where the bodies were found Sunday afternoon, around three kilometres (2 miles) away from the resort.

"Aerial and ground searches under way from the early morning hours detected the traces of an avalanche, a very large one, at the base of the slope. Most likely, this avalanche swept away the climbers in their attempt to approach the desired route," Kalavrita Ski Resort said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Facebook Car Sunday Post Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

13 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

22 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

22 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>