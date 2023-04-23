UrduPoint.com

Three Crowns, Two Carriages, One Coronation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Three crowns, two carriages, one coronation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :With a crown dating back to 1661 and a carriage more than 260 years old, the coronation is steeped in history.

But there have been some modern tweaks for the crowning of Charles III on May 6.

- Two crowns - The St Edward's Crown -- the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels -- will be placed on Charles's head during the ceremony.

Used only for coronations, it was last worn in 1953 by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The crown was made for the coronation of the king's namesake, Charles II, in 1661.

It replaced the medieval crown that was melted down in 1649 by the Parliamentarians who fought against and executed Charles I.

The solid gold crown is set with semi-precious stones, including rubies, amethysts and sapphires, and trimmed with a purple velvet cap hemmed with an ermine band.

It is not an exact replica of the vanished medieval crown, which is reputed to have belonged to King Edward the Confessor in the 11th century.

But it also features four crosses-pattee and four fleurs-de-lis.

"It's really a sacred symbol of the authority of monarchy," Eddie LeVian, chief executive at jewellery brand Le Vian, told AFP.

"Many people have accumulated wealth and try to buy the best of everything," he added.

"But those people can never get their hands on this quality of rubies and sapphires." Buckingham Palace's Coronation emoji for use on social media is inspired by the crown, which has recently been resized to fit Charles's head.

It weighs more than two kilograms (nearly five Pounds).

The king will also wear the Imperial State Crown, which was last seen at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

Created in 1937 for the coronation of King George VI, Elizabeth's father, it is also used at the State Opening of Parliament.

Weighing 1.06 kg and measuring 31.5 centimetres (12.4 inches) in height, it is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies.

The crown includes the Cullinan II diamond, the second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan diamond, which the Royal Collection Trust says is the largest diamond ever discovered.

- Queen Mary's crown - Queen Consort Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Crown, which is set with 2,200 diamonds.

The coronation is the first time in nearly three centuries that an existing crown has been used for the coronation of a king or queen consort.

Buckingham Palace said the move was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency".

Queen Mary, wife of King George V, had the crown made for her own coronation in 1911.

The palace said "minor" changes were made to "reflect Camilla's individual style" and "pay tribute" to the late Elizabeth II.

Several diamonds, the Cullinan III, IV and V, from Elizabeth II's personal collection, which she often wore as brooches, have been included.

However, the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, which was seized by the British East India Company in 1849, is no longer on the crown.

- Two carriages - Charles and Camilla will take a shorter route than Elizabeth II in 1953, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Only on their return will they use the traditional Gold State Coach, which was built in 1762 to transport kings and queens.

It has been used at every coronation since 1831.

At her coronation, Elizabeth II travelled back and forth in this coach and described the experience as "horrible" because of the lack of comfort.

It weighs four tonnes, is 3.6 metres high and seven metres long. It takes eight horses to draw it. Because of its weight and age, it only ever travels at walking pace.

"When you're following it, you can hear it creaking so it sounds like an old galleon going along," said Martin Oates, who looks after the carriages at the Royal Stables.

On the outward journey, Charles and Camilla opted for the more modern and comfortable Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

Built in Australia and first used by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, it is the newest coach in the Royal Stables.

It has air conditioning and electric windows, and is prevented from swaying by six hydraulic stabilisers.

"It's a much more modern vehicle. It's much like a car," said Oates.

The coach is still more than five metres long, weighs over three tonnes and needs six horses to pull it.

Related Topics

India Century Australia Parliament Social Media Company Vehicle Car Wife Buy George Mary Turkish Lira May September Gold From Best Weight Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

9 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

10 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.