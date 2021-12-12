Three-day Divvy Film Festival 2021 concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day long Divvy Film Festival 2021" concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized by Foundation Art Divvy in collaboration with PNCA.

Around 58 brilliant films were screened in Islamabad and Lahore during the festival. Divvy Film Festival in Lahore will run from December 16 to 19. The latest venture of Foundation Art Divvy, was focusing on independent Pakistani films, and includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated films, said a press release issued here.

Each evening curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for the viewer, ending with a discussion with the film directors.

According to organizer, the films were showing cover a multitude of themes which included human stories of love and heartbreak, coming of age, finding oneself, the resilience of heroic individuals, the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

The films tap into experiences and memories within each of us and highlight the hero within us all.

In an effort to expand Pakistani art, culture and narrative's global and local reach, Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at an institutional level, locally and internationally to the arts from Pakistan.

It supports and develops large-scale exhibitions of contemporary Pakistani art and culture in public spaces.

The Foundation has now expanded to launch Divvy Film Festival, an annual festival supporting independent films by Pakistani film makers.

The Foundation recently organised and curated Sagar Theatre on "Queen's Road" at the Plaza Theatre, Lahore, (2020) and "I, too, am a part of this history" at Fakir Khana Museum (FKM), Lahore (2018), both collateral events to the Lahore Biennale.

Before which, the Foundation exhibited Aisha Khalid and Imran Qureshi's work, "Two Wings to Fly, Not One" at the National Art Gallery, PNCA, (2017), the first museum exhibition in Pakistan of these leading contemporary artists.