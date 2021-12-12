UrduPoint.com

Three-day Food Fest "Taste Plus" Concludes

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day food festival featuring food and music titled "Taste Plus" concluded here at Jinnah Convention Center on Sunday.

The festival was organized by Media Sniffers in collaboration with various national and international food outlets.

The three-day Taste plus entertained visitors with varieties of food, music, entertainment under one roof.

The festival was attended by large number of families of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

Famous including Atif Aslam, Akhtar Chanal mesmerised the audience with enthralling performances.

Singer Mustafa Zahid and MZ music band also performed in the three days festival.

Abid Brohi also entertained the visitors at Taste Plus. The festival was aimed to promote entertain the people of twin cities.

About 100 plus food stalls were set up to provide different varieties of food fest visitors.The visitors highly lauded the organizing for bring Pakistan top musicians and food outlets under one roof.

