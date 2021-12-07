Three-day food fest to start from Dec 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day food festival titled "Taste Plus" organized by Media Sniffers would be held at Jinnah Convention Center from December 10.

According to organizer Raza Saeed,"the taste plus is all set to bring joy in form of food, entertainment and culture all under one roof".

"We extend our invitation to the families of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas to come and visit us to have fun-filled evenings", he added.

Singer Mustafa Zahid and MZ and rapper Abid Brohi will also entertain visitors at Taste Plus.