Three-Day 'Horse & Cattle Show' Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The first-ever three-day 'Horse & Cattle Show' has concluded in Peshawar.
The show first of its nature in the province attracted thousands of spectators.
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM KP), Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the sports Directorate KP for the smooth holding of the Horse and Cattle Show.
During the ceremony held in Sher Khan Army Stadium, Peshawar, the CM KP presented honorary shields to the Minister of Sports, Secretary Sports, Director General (DG) Sports KP, Director of Merged Districts, Deputy Director Operations, and all event organizers in appreciation of their hard work and dedication.
Talking to media, CM KP said, "The event should have taken place much earlier but he is grateful to all responsible members of the Provincial Sports Directorate for making it happen successfully.
"
He acknowledged the contributions of both the visible and behind-the-scenes organizers whose hard work led to the event's success.
"Horse and Cattle Show will now become an annual event under the Ministry of Sports and will progress each year in good manners," the CM KP announced.
He thanked the participants from other provinces for participating in the competitions, like tent pegging, and admired the Sports Directorate as well as the departments for hospitality and excellent arrangements.
