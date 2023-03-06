Three-day Islamabad Taste festival concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Taste, the capital's signature food festival with its Spring edition, concluded here late Sunday at F-9 park after attracting crowds of families and visitors.

To support the culinary and music industry, the festival was presented by the Imarat Group of Companies. The event featured over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances and amusement activities, with the aim to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

According to the organisers, the signature food festival, been held since 2019 nationwide, was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan. Islamabad Taste Fest was back with Spring Edition on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of March featuring eateries, music madness and a festive celebration of hospitality and the culinary industry.

During the festival, musical performances, live performances/concerts of trending and popular musicians/singers, including Young Stunners, Farhan Saeed, Rdb Manj, Nehal Naseem, Raamis, Shamon Ismail, Waqar Ehsin, Falak Shabbir mesmerised the attendees from the twin cities.

"Such events are an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy the authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as we get crowds of food lovers during this festival while musical performances add more colour to the festivities of live food," said a stall holder in the festival.