Three-day Islamabad Taste festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival with its Spring edition kicked off here Friday at f-9 park to support culinary and music industry.

Presented by Imarat Group of Companies, the event features over 80 eateries, music arena, various artist performances and amusement activities, the 3-day event has been planned to give people a break from usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers. Islamabad Taste Fest is back with Spring Edition on 3rd, 4th and 5th March 2023 featuring eateries, music madness and a festive celebration of hospitality and culinary industry.

During the festival,musical performances, live Performance/Concert of trending and popular musicians/singers including Young Stunners Live Concert, Farhan Saeed Live Concert, Rdb Manj Live Concert, Nehal Naseem Live Concert, Raamis Live Concert, Shamon Ismail Live Concert, Waqar Ehsin Live Concert, Falak Shabbir Live Concert many other singers will mesmerize the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"Such events are an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy the authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as we get crowds of food lovers during this festival while musical performances add more colour to the festivities of live food," said a stall holder in the festival.