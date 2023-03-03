UrduPoint.com

Three-day Islamabad Taste Festival Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Three-day Islamabad Taste festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival with its Spring edition kicked off here Friday at f-9 park to support culinary and music industry.

Presented by Imarat Group of Companies, the event features over 80 eateries, music arena, various artist performances and amusement activities, the 3-day event has been planned to give people a break from usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers. Islamabad Taste Fest is back with Spring Edition on 3rd, 4th and 5th March 2023 featuring eateries, music madness and a festive celebration of hospitality and culinary industry.

During the festival,musical performances, live Performance/Concert of trending and popular musicians/singers including Young Stunners Live Concert, Farhan Saeed Live Concert, Rdb Manj Live Concert, Nehal Naseem Live Concert, Raamis Live Concert, Shamon Ismail Live Concert, Waqar Ehsin Live Concert, Falak Shabbir Live Concert many other singers will mesmerize the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"Such events are an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy the authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as we get crowds of food lovers during this festival while musical performances add more colour to the festivities of live food," said a stall holder in the festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Young Rawalpindi March 2019 Event From Industry Love

Recent Stories

TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Te ..

TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Technology

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 19 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

2 hours ago
 DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWAâ€™s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.