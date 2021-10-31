UrduPoint.com

Three-day Literature Festival Concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day long 8th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) Digital Edition concluded on Sunday, aiming at promoting intellectually stimulating literary and cultural activities.

The event Organized by Oxford University of Press Pakistan, and supported by British Council, literature festivals infuse new life into the intellectual well-being of people and provide an opportunity for exchanging constructive thoughts and ideas across the social and economic boundaries.

The ILF was launched in April 2013 and has been a resounding success right from the start. Inspired by the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), the Children's Literature Festival (CLF) was launched at the end of 2011, said a press release issued here.

ILF seeks created an intellectual space in which the diversity and pluralism in Pakistan's society and this is expressed by the authors from literary and cultural traditions beyond Pakistan's borders are freely accessible to people in an open and participatory manner.

The ILF main objectives were to represent intellectual traditions and cultural diversity through languages and academic disciplines and to provide opportunities through which the world can see and connect with the literature, culture, and social ethos of Pakistan and from which Pakistan can encounter what is happening in the world.

