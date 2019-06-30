UrduPoint.com
Three Day Mango Festival Concludes At Safa Golf Mall

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Three day Mango festival concludes at Safa Golf Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A three-day Mango Festival with the aim to celebrate the festivities of mangoes season concluded here at Safa Gold Mall.

A large number of people from different walks of life including agricultural experts, mango growers and representatives of cultivators' organisations from all over the country attended the moot.

The festival was jointly organized by Fruit Buddy and international mango exporters Kashan enterprises.

Talking to APP, young entrepreneur and the founder of Fuit Buddy Asad Zaman Tarrar said major through this platform they aimed to inform people that all the export quality mangoes were now available at their door step through Fruit Buddy.

He said E-Commerce would be the key to the future. "We are targeting our customers online instead of through retail outlets", he added.

Working Partner with Multan based Kashan enterprises Mehfooz Ali told APP that their major work was being exported in 22 destinations across the world. "The capacity of our processing plant in Multan is 10 tons per hour and is ISO certified", he added.

The stalls of different breed of mangoes were displayed including Sindhri, Langra and Anwar Ratol.

The purpose of organising this exhibition was not only to highlight the importance of the Pakistani mangoes but also to enhance its export.

This exhibition also helped young kids to get the knowledge of different breeds and productivity of mangoes in our country.

With a production of 1.8 million tonnes per year, Pakistan is among the leading Mango producers and is considered the original and natural habitat of the fruit.

