UrduPoint.com

Three Day Theater Festival Kicks Off

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Three day Theater festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Friday kicked off a three-day Theater Festival featuring thought-provoking plays by university students and theater groups.

The National University Theater Festival "Tamasha 22" has been organized in collaboration with Quaidian Dramatic Club, Quaid e Azam University Islamabad while dramas by students of universities, colleges, and youth groups from all over Pakistan will be staged till December 18.

The festival includes mimes, plays, reenactments, and cultural dances by young students from across Pakistan. Presenting a fusion of performances by student theatrical groups of Pakistan, plays based on social issues will be staged providing the residents of twin cities with a quality entertainment experience.

On the first day, a presentation on the essentials of the theatre was given followed by a mime performance by UET Lahore, musical performance by Nadir Abbas from QDC Islamabad, mime performance by QDC Islamabad, and a musical performance by Ghilman Rai from QDC Islamabad.

  On 17th December, stage plays including Eclipse by Iqra University, Chaker by QDC, Islamabad, Aasaib by International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Bhangra Dance Performance by Agriculture University, Faisalabad will be staged.

Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali told APP that trend of quality and thoughtful theater plays an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training, and social problems. "The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also leads towards revolutions in shaping the society," he said.

The festival will stage the talent of various theater groups with diverse ideas to entertain the fun lovers of the Federal capital while all the plays have some story and a message that combine strong expressions with techniques of acting, dialogue delivery, and script.

Besides giving quality entertainment to islooites, the event will also promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with the theme of promoting peace, love, and harmony, he said, adding that such events play an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues of society and also bring correction to the society through artistic expressions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Education Quaid E Azam Agriculture Student Young University Of Engineering And Technology December International Islamic University National University Event All From Love

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 â€” A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 â€” A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

2 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.