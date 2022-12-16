Three day Theater festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Friday kicked off a three-day Theater Festival featuring thought-provoking plays by university students and theater groups.

The National University Theater Festival "Tamasha 22" has been organized in collaboration with Quaidian Dramatic Club, Quaid e Azam University Islamabad while dramas by students of universities, colleges, and youth groups from all over Pakistan will be staged till December 18.

The festival includes mimes, plays, reenactments, and cultural dances by young students from across Pakistan. Presenting a fusion of performances by student theatrical groups of Pakistan, plays based on social issues will be staged providing the residents of twin cities with a quality entertainment experience.

On the first day, a presentation on the essentials of the theatre was given followed by a mime performance by UET Lahore, musical performance by Nadir Abbas from QDC Islamabad, mime performance by QDC Islamabad, and a musical performance by Ghilman Rai from QDC Islamabad.

On 17th December, stage plays including Eclipse by Iqra University, Chaker by QDC, Islamabad, Aasaib by International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Bhangra Dance Performance by Agriculture University, Faisalabad will be staged.

Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali told APP that trend of quality and thoughtful theater plays an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training, and social problems. "The history of theater is connected with the history of human society and it also leads towards revolutions in shaping the society," he said.

The festival will stage the talent of various theater groups with diverse ideas to entertain the fun lovers of the Federal capital while all the plays have some story and a message that combine strong expressions with techniques of acting, dialogue delivery, and script.

Besides giving quality entertainment to islooites, the event will also promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with the theme of promoting peace, love, and harmony, he said, adding that such events play an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues of society and also bring correction to the society through artistic expressions.