Three-day Urs Celebrations Of Shah Hussain Begin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The 437th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, commonly known as Madhu Lal Hussain, officially began here on Saturday with the ritual of traditional chadar laying on the grave of the great saint,
The first day of the annual Urs and Mela Chiraghan witnessed a large number of devotees. The devotes lighted candles for fulfillment of their prayers and wishes. They also distributed charity food and set up milk and sharbat sabeel. They also laid floral wreaths and chaddar at the graves of Shah Hussain and Madho Lal Hussain.
Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the celebrations and attended the all opening ceremony. He said that teachings of the saint should be promoted and practiced to bring peace and tolerance to society.
“There is a need to seek guidance from the way of life of Sufis,” said Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari. He said that teachings of Madhu Lal Hussain (RA) have had a profound impact on Lahore’s culture. “To establish a welfare society, we need to draw inspiration from the ideology and practices of the Sufis,” emphasized Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.
The Auqaf Deparment will also organise a Mehfil-e-Samma and musical gatherings.
The illustrious son of Lahore, Shah Hussain, was born in 1538 to a convert weavers’ family. He is known for his love for a Brahmin boy, Madho or Madhu Lal, and they are often referred to as a single person with a composite name of Madho Lal Hussain. Madho’s grave lies next to the Shah Hussain’s in the shrine. Shah Hussain is the pioneer of Kafi form of Punjabi poetry.
