Three-day 'World Music Day' Festival Concludes At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Three-day 'World Music Day' festival concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day World Music Day 2021 festival on Sunday concluded with mesmerizing performance here at rooftop theater of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa.

Number of music bands and artists performed in three-day music festival included Ashbel soul-John, Eastern Crossroads, Rebel Club, 21 the Band, D Code, Abdul Sabor, Arsalan Jamel, Shamir Qudwai, Saptak Mustafa, Zain Bin Qaiser, sad Nasir, Raja Shehryar, and Ahmed Satti.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Kushvaha and his band also performed during three-day festival.

The festival was organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Echo Records.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the World Music Day was officially launched in 1982. Each year, people are encouraged to listen to their favorite music and share it with others, he said and added that the festival was aimed to entertain the youth and provide them an opportunity to enjoy their favorite musicians. Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of COVID-19 was strictly observed at the venue, he told. He also informed that the students of Documentary Filmmaking also participated and shoot a live Musical Festival.

A large number of music lovers from twin cities also participated in three day festival.

