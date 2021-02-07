UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, 150 Missing In India River Torrent Disaster: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Three dead, 150 missing in India river torrent disaster: police

New Delhi, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people were confirmed dead and at least 150 were missing in northern India after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads on Sunday, police said.

"We have located at least three dead bodies on the river bed. Our last update puts the missing persons number at 150, and there are 16 or 17 persons trapped inside a tunnel," a police spokesperson in Uttarakhand state told AFP.

Related Topics

India Dead Missing Persons Police Sunday

Recent Stories

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

43 minutes ago

‌‌‏UAE announces 3,093 new COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

DEWA registers patent for Hydronet project to moni ..

2 hours ago

ECI partners with UAE International Investors Coun ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Customs launches automation system for m ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.