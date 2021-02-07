Three dead, 150 missing in India river torrent disaster: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people were confirmed dead and at least 150 were missing in northern India after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads on Sunday, police said.

"We have located at least three dead bodies on the river bed. Our last update puts the missing persons number at 150, and there are 16 or 17 persons trapped inside a tunnel," a police spokesperson in Uttarakhand state told AFP.