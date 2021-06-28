Three dead after boat capsizes in southern Vietnam

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Three youngsters have died after a boat with five people capsized in southern Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam news Agency cited local authorities as reporting on Monday.

The group of five were rowing the boat on a deep lake in Phu My township when the accident occurred on Sunday morning.

Only two of them could swim ashore, the report said, adding that the three victims were aged between 22 and 27 years old. Three bodies were found as of Sunday night.

Previously, on May 29, a drowning incident also occurred in the same area, killing two children aged 6 and 9 years old.

According to local residents, many deep lakes have been formed from mining activities in the area, adding to the risk of drowning accidents, Vietnam News Agency reported.