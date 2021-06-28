UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead After Boat Capsizes In Southern Vietnam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Three dead after boat capsizes in southern Vietnam

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Three youngsters have died after a boat with five people capsized in southern Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam news Agency cited local authorities as reporting on Monday.

The group of five were rowing the boat on a deep lake in Phu My township when the accident occurred on Sunday morning.

Only two of them could swim ashore, the report said, adding that the three victims were aged between 22 and 27 years old. Three bodies were found as of Sunday night.

Previously, on May 29, a drowning incident also occurred in the same area, killing two children aged 6 and 9 years old.

According to local residents, many deep lakes have been formed from mining activities in the area, adding to the risk of drowning accidents, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Related Topics

Accident Died Same Vietnam May Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

17 minutes ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

29 minutes ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.