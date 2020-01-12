UrduPoint.com
Three Dead After French Kayak Accident In Channel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Three dead after French kayak accident in Channel

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people have died while kayaking off the northern French coast, authorities said Sunday.

A fourth person aged 15 was rescued, suffering from hypothermia, and taken to hospital, they added.

The Amiens prefecture said the bodies of a man and a woman in their 50s were found on the beach at Crotoy after midnight while the body of another man was recovered later.

It said eight kayakers, members of a local club at Saint-Valery-Sur-Somme, set out Saturday afternoon but they split up into two groups, with four returning to base and the others continuing, aiming for Cayeux-sur-Mer down the coast.

The alarm was raised at 17:45 pm (1645 GMT), with two helicopters and rescue boats involved.

