Three dead after MiG jet crashes in India

New Delhi, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Three people on the ground died in India on Monday when a Russian-made MiG-21 military aircraft suffered an "onboard emergency" and obliterated a house, authorities said.

The MiG fighter jet crashed onto a house in the western state of Rajasthan and three villagers died, police officer Sudhir Chaudhary told AFP.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that the pilot ejected safely and the accident happened shortly after take-off in a routine training sortie.

The pilot "experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures," an IAF statement said.

"Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process," it said.

"The IAF regrets the loss of lives and offers its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."