Three dead after US train derailment: rail operator

Washington, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and multiple others injured when a train derailed Saturday afternoon in the US state of Montana, rail operator Amtrak said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident," the firm said, adding that there were also "reported injuries" among the passengers and crew on the train.