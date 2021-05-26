UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead As Japan Fishing Boat Collides With Russia Ship

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Three dead as Japan fishing boat collides with Russia ship

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A Japanese fishing boat collided with a Russian ship off the northern island of Hokkaido on Wednesday, killing three crew members, Tokyo said.

Japan's coast guard was informed that five crew members from the fishing boat were recovered by a Russian cargo ship, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"We have been told that three were confirmed dead, while the remaining two suffered non-life threatening injuries," he added.

Japan and Russia are locked in a sovereignty dispute over four islands administered by Moscow, which refers to them as the southern Kurils.

Tokyo claims the islands, which it calls the Northern Territories, and the dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a formal peace treaty since World War II.

Fishing vessels in the area have sometimes been involved in tensions. In 2019, Russian detained 24 Japanese fishermen and their vessels, accusing them of exceeding a quota on octopus catches.

Related Topics

Dead Moscow Russia Tokyo 2019 World War From Government

Recent Stories

NAB, Anti-Corruption dept’s performance under PT ..

26 seconds ago

WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

52 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE bucks the global job trend

1 hour ago

India&#039;s total coronavirus cases cross 27 mill ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.