Three dead, four missing in Malaysian floods

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and four others are missing after floodwaters swept down a mountain in northern Malaysia and surged through villages, authorities said Thursday.

Water packed with mud, rocks and logs hit settlements close to Mount Jerai on Wednesday, leaving streets and houses swamped and washing away cars.

Properties in the two affected districts suffered severe damage while some people were left trapped inside their houses, emergency workers said.

"I grew up in this village and this is the first time I've seen such an incident," one local resident, Salwa Mohamad Isa, told.

"Bridges and roads collapsed, cars washed away and people dying."Forty people have been evacuated from their homes to community centres, and the search and rescue operation is continuing.