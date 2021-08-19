UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, Four Missing In Malaysian Floods

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Three dead, four missing in Malaysian floods

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people were killed and four others are missing after floodwaters swept down a mountain in northern Malaysia and surged through villages, authorities said Thursday.

Water packed with mud, rocks and logs hit settlements close to Mount Jerai on Wednesday, leaving streets and houses swamped and washing away cars.

Properties in the two affected districts suffered severe damage while some people were left trapped inside their houses, emergency workers said.

"I grew up in this village and this is the first time I've seen such an incident," one local resident, Salwa Mohamad Isa, told.

"Bridges and roads collapsed, cars washed away and people dying."Forty people have been evacuated from their homes to community centres, and the search and rescue operation is continuing.

Related Topics

Malaysia From

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

14 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

44 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

59 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

59 minutes ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

59 minutes ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.