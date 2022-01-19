UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In Blast On Soviet-era Indian Warship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Three dead in blast on Soviet-era Indian warship

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Three Indian naval personnel were killed in an explosion on one of the country's oldest destroyers at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, authorities said.

The blast occurred Tuesday in an internal compartment on the Soviet-built INS Ranvir, commissioned in 1986, according to the Indian Navy.

"No material damage has been reported... (A) board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause," the navy said in a statement Tuesday.

Broadcaster NDTV quoted sources saying the explosion did not involve weapons or ammunition.

Media reports said 11 people were also injured and were being treated at a navy hospital.

