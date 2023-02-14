Three dead in campus shooting in US state of Michigan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed and five others wounded in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University in the US on Monday night, according to police.

"There are three confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital," said MSU Police and Public Safety in a tweet.

The campus police earlier said there had been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus and asked residents to secure-in-place immediately.

The first fatality was confirmed to Detroit news by the university's spokeswoman, Emily Guerrant.

Police described the suspect as a "short male with a mask, possibly Black" and said "we are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus."Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital.

"Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," said the police.