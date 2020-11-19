Three dead in clashes after Uganda presidential candidate arrested

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Three people were killed in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and protesters Wednesday, police said, after the latest arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

Thirty-four people were also injured in the capital Kampala as police used tear gas and "other lethal weapons" against protesters, police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP.

The Uganda Red Cross said in a statement that it treated more than 30 people in Kampala following "scuffles involving the police and the rioting masses", including 11 people for gunshot wounds.

Kampala police commander Moses Kafeero said earlier Wednesday that Wine, a pop star-turned-MP who is President Yoweri Museveni's main opponent in the 2021 presidential election, had been arrested for violating coronavirus measures at his rallies.

It is the latest in a string of arrests of the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi. He was still being held for questioning late Wednesday.