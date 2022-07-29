UrduPoint.com

Three Dead In 'devastating' Kentucky Flooding: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three people have died after torrential rains caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the southeastern US state said Thursday.

"We're seeing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Governor Andy Beshear told reporters.

"There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on top of roofs waiting to be rescued," Beshear said. "We even have some people in trees hanging on, waiting for rescue." The governor said at least three flood-related deaths had been confirmed so far, including an 81-year-old woman in Perry County, and he expects "double digit deaths." Local television broadcast pictures and video of mangled cars and muddy brown floodwaters reaching the rooftops of houses.

Some areas reported receiving more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in a 24-hour period.

Beshear said a state of emergency had been declared in half a dozen counties, and four National Guard helicopters have been deployed to help with rescue efforts.

"There's a lot of people out there who need help," he said. "And we're doing the very best we can to reach each and every one of them.

"The situation right now is tough," the governor added.

"Hundreds will lose their homes and this is going to be yet another event that it's going to take not months, but likely years for many families to rebuild and recover from," he said.

Beshear said around 25,000 homes were without power statewide.

