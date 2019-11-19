UrduPoint.com
Three Dead In Oklahoma Walmart Shooting: US Media

Tue 19th November 2019

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local media reported citing the state's highway patrol and local police.

According to TNN television, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said the shooting took place in a parking lot in front of the store and the suspect is one of those killed.

Schools in the area had been placed on lockdown temporarily before being given an "all clear" by local police, according to a Facebook statement from Duncan Public Schools.

The shooting took place shortly before 10:00 am on Monday, police said. They said two men and a woman died in the incident.

A gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart store in August in El Paso Texas, while another Walmart store in Mississippi was the scene of a shooting in July, when a disgruntled employee killed two co-workers and wounded a police officer.

In the El Paso shooting, a 21-year-old gunman said he had launched the deadly attack in response to what he called a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

Walmart said in the wake of the two shootings inside its stores within a week of each other that it would limit sales of guns and ammunition.

Police in Fresno, California, said that four people were shot dead and six others wounded on Sunday during a shooting at a gathering in a backyard to watch a football game.

