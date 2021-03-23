UrduPoint.com
Three Dead In Russian Military Plane Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three dead in Russian military plane accident

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Three people died in an accident involving a Tu-22 bomber at an airfield in central Russia on Tuesday when ejection seats malfunctioned, the Russian defence ministry said.

"An ejection system malfunctioned during a planned preparation on the ground for a Tu-22M3 flight at an airfield in the Kaluga region," Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

