Three Dead In Russian Strikes In Eastern Ukraine: Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Three dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: authorities

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian artillery hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, killing three people and wounding two others late Tuesday, authorities said.

"Three people were killed and one wounded in Torske, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne," the head of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, posted on Telegram.

The Donetsk prosecutor's office said on Facebook that artillery strikes first hit Torske at around 6:50 pm (1550 GMT), and then Zakitne a half-hour later.

The people killed in Torske were two women and a man, aged 63-88, who were seated on a bench when shells hit, it said.

