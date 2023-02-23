UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, Including Journalist, 9-year-old Girl In Florida Shootings: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Three dead, including journalist, 9-year-old girl in Florida shootings: Police

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A series of shootings in the US state of Florida have left three people dead, including a television news employee and a 9-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in custody, according to the Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office.

The shootings took place in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando.

First, the gunman killed a woman in her 20s.

Later, two journalists with the central Florida cable tv outlet Spectrum News 13 were shot by the suspect. They were covering an investigation into the killing of the woman.

One employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from their injuries. The news employees, who were said to be a photographer and a reporter, were in their news van when they were attacked.

The gunman reportedly went to a nearby house and shot a woman and her daughter. The girl, 9, died, while her mother was in critical condition.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families. This is a sad day for our community," the Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

The motive behind the shootings remains unknown.

Related Topics

Dead Police Twitter Died Orange Van Orlando Florida Women TV All From Employment Sad

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

14 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 Nation completely rejects PTIâ€™s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTIâ€™s `Jail Bharo movementâ€™: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.