UrduPoint.com

Three Dead Of Mystery Pneumonia In Argentina, Six Others Ill

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Three dead of mystery pneumonia in Argentina, six others ill

Buenos Aires, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday.

Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at the private clinic, Tucuman health minister Luis Medina Ruiz told reporters.

Three -- two health personnel and now also a patient at the clinic -- have died since Monday.

Authorities are conducting tests but Medina said they have already ruled out Covid-19, flu, influenza types A and B, the legionella bacterial disease and the hantavirus spread by rodents.

Samples have been sent to the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires.

The latest victim was a 70-year-old woman who had been admitted to the clinic for surgery.

Medina said the woman could have been "patient zero, but that is being evaluated." The mystery disease claimed its first victim among health personnel at the clinic on Monday and a second two days later.

The first six patients started exhibiting symptoms between August 18 and 23.

Medina said on Wednesday the patients were struck with "a severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia... very similar to Covid." Symptoms included vomiting, a high fever, diarrhea and body aches.

Of the six people receiving treatment, four were in serious condition in hospital and two were in isolation at home.

All other staff at the clinic were being monitored.

Experts were analyzing the water and air conditioners for possible contamination or poisoning.

The provincial health ministry said Wednesday the outbreak could have come from an infectious agent, but investigators were not excluding "toxic or environmental causes."Infectious disease specialist Mario Raya said Thursday that "for the moment, we have no cases outside" the stricken clinic.

Added Hector Sale, president of the Tucuman provincial medical college: "we are not dealing with a disease that causes person-to-person transmission" as no cases have been identified among close contacts of any of the patients.

Related Topics

Water Died Buenos Aires Sale Medina Argentina August Influenza Women From

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

8 hours ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

8 hours ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

8 hours ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

8 hours ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.