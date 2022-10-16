(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) --:Three people have died and over 55,000 people from 13,902 families have been affected by floods and landslides in Sri Lanka in the past 72 hours, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said Sunday.

The rainy weather that ushered in floods and landslides will continue till Wednesday, the DMC said.

Meanwhile, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the risk of floods in some areas will exacerbate if heavy rains continue.