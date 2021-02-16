HAIKOU, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people have died and two remain unaccounted for after a boat capsized in south China's Hainan Province on Monday, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The 12-capacity boat was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred in a reservoir in Maogan Township of the province's Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County.

Seven were rescued by nearby boats and five others swam ashore unaided, said the department.

Search and rescue work is underway.

The provincial workplace safety committee held a video conference on Tuesday, announcing that all relevant departments are required to investigate major risks and hidden dangers, and undertake safety precaution work.