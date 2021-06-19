UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead, Two Missing Under Belgium School Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Three dead, two missing under Belgium school collapse

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Three construction workers were confirmed dead and two still missing on Saturday, a day after a school construction site partially collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

The city's fire department tweeted that three bodies had been found under the rubble.

"Despite this terrible toll, the rescue work continues unabated until we are also able to free the two remaining missing persons," it said.

Two of the dead were from Portugal and Romania, police told local media.

The nationality of the third dead worker was not clear. Rescuers had said when three people were still missing that they were looking for two more Portuguese and one Russian.

Nine others were injured in the incident on Friday afternoon. The school was still under construction so no students were present.

The cause of the collapse was not known.

King Philippe of Belgium was expected to visit the scene on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Missing Persons Police Russia Visit Belgium Portugal Romania SITE Media From

Recent Stories

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

36 minutes ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

1 hour ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

1 hour ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.