Medellín, Colombia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Three decades after cartel boss Pablo Escobar was shot dead by police on a rooftop in Medellin, the very city he had sought to uplift with drug money is being ravaged by it.

Junkies frequent hundreds of sales points dotted around Colombia's second city, which has become the epicenter of the domestic drug trade.

"Easy access? Yes, absolutely. In Medellin you can find it anywhere. Even on the floor you find drugs," Manue Morales, an out-of-work engineer and chronic user of "basuco" -- the cheapest drug on the market -- told AFP.

Basuco is derived from the coca leaf also used to make cocaine, and mixed with other low-grade substances.

His hands shaking, 32-year-old Morales inhaled a dose in a public park, using a pipe fashioned from a PVC tube, even as pedestrians and police milled around.

"I am a bit nervous," he confessed.

"The truth is that one is less cautious and it (the basuco) can cause you to do stupid things," said Morales, who lost his job due to drug use.

Four brief months later, all his worldly belongings fit into a worn briefcase, and he often sleeps rough.

Morales's downfall, he said, started at a so-called "vice plaza" -- drug vending points that numbered about 160 in Medellin ten years ago, according to police.

Researchers estimate the figure is now closer to 800.

- 'Billion-dollar industry' - In 2013, some 3.5 percent of Colombians said they had ever taken an illegal substance, according to the state statistics agency.

By 2019, the number had almost tripled to 9.7 percent.

With aid from the United States, leader in the global "war on drugs", a Colombian crackdown since the early 2000s has forced traffickers to look homeward.

"A concentration of product was generated... that could not be exported due to this strong anti-drug policy," said toxicologist Juan Carlos Sanchez.

Domestic clients, however, are not getting the best of what the world's largest cocaine exporter has to offer.

Instead, they are getting hooked on cheaper, low-quality and often dangerous drugs.

With 2.2 million inhabitants, Medellin is today the city with the highest drug consumption -- 15.5 percent -- in Colombia.

The Medellin city council estimates that each drug "plaza" can make up to $75,000 a month -- the equivalent of some 300 minimum salary earners.

But authorities say the increase in domestic drug use has gone hand-in-hand with rising insecurity.

Since 2018, more than 2,500 people have been killed in gang wars nationally, police general Herman Bustamante told AFP.

Official data does not distinguish between gangster and civilian deaths.