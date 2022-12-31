UrduPoint.com

Three Egypt Police Killed In Attack In Suez Canal City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Three Egypt police killed in attack in Suez Canal city

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four others, including a police officer, wounded Friday in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said.

Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the policemen, the security source said.

The policemen responded, killing one of the assailants while the other fled.

The source said the attack was likely a "terrorist act", describing it as the first of its kind in nearly three years in mainland Egypt, which has largely been spared the deadly insurgency in the Sinai peninsula.

Medical sources confirmed the casualty toll from the attack, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

In the past few years, attacks against security forces have been concentrated in the restive Sinai, where jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State group continue to operate.

Eleven soldiers were killed on May 7 in an attack in western Sinai.

Days later, another five soldiers and seven jihadists died when the army was attacked in the peninsula.

Egypt has been battling the insurgency that intensified after the army ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

In February 2018, security forces launched a wide-reaching campaign seeking to root out members of jihadist groups in the Sinai and elsewhere.

More than 1,000 jihadists were reported to have been killed by the military during the campaign, though figures are difficult to verify amid a media blackout in the peninsula.

In May 2019, an attack near Egypt's Giza pyramids injured 17 people, many of them foreign tourists.

And in August of that year, 20 people were killed when a car laden with explosives crashed into two other vehicles in Cairo.

Ismailia is one of the key cities overlooking Egypt's Suez Canal, a vital waterway between Asia and Europe that sees about 10 percent of the world's maritime trade.

The canal is a major source of foreign Currency for Egypt, which is struggling with a declining currency and rising inflation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire World Army Police Osama Bin Laden Europe Egypt Vehicles Car Died Ismailia Suez Cairo February May August 2018 2019 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

25 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

2 hours ago
 UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

2 hours ago
 Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkas ..

Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

2 hours ago
 Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at En ..

Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

2 hours ago
 Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, ..

Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets - Str ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.