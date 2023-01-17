UrduPoint.com

Three Foreign NGOs Partially Resume Aid In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :At least three leading international aid agencies have partially resumed life-saving work in Afghanistan, after assurances from the Taliban authorities that Afghan women can continue to work in the health sector.

Hundreds of NGOs have been instrumental in trying to address one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with half of Afghanistan's 38 million population hungry and three million children at risk of malnutrition.

CARE, Save the Children, and International Rescue Committee (IRC) suspended their operations in late December in protest at a government order banning Afghan women from aid work.

"We have received clear, reliable assurances from relevant authorities that our female staff will be safe and can work without obstruction," Save the Children said in a statement, confirming they have resumed work in the health sector in the past few days.

"However, with the overarching ban still in place, our other activities where we do not have reliable assurances that our female colleagues can work, remain on hold."The IRC and CARE also confirmed they have resumed work with women staff in the health sector.

