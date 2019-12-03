UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three French Flood Rescuers Killed In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Marseille, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods left at least another three dead, officials said Monday.

Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a rescue and reconnaissance flight in the Var region Sunday night.

The three swept away by floodwaters were found dead at 1:30 am near the town of Rove, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and his secretary of state Laurent Nunez said in a statement.

An investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the crash after the copter smashed into a hillside at Pennes-Mirabeau, a small hamlet to the north of Marseille.

"While France is preparing today to pay tribute to 13 of its soldiers who died serving it (in Mali), our country is losing three everyday heroes who gave their lives to protect the French," Castaner and Nunez said in a joint statement.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that even though Sunday's red alert for the area had since been lifted the atrocious weather "leaves behind it lands devastated and plunged into mourning by the flooding." He added that his thoughts were with all those affected, "particularly with the families and loved ones of those of our fellow citizens who have lost their lives." Three people were killed on Sunday by the floods in the French Riviera, which was lashed by fresh torrential rains a week after extreme weather left six dead in the Var region.

In the same region, a shepherd was swept away as he was trying to cross a ford in his 4x4 while tending to his flock.

His body was found in his vehicle late Sunday 300 metres (yards) downstream from where he was last seen, the prefecture said early Monday.

"We urged him several times to come back, but off he went anyway," his partner told all-news broadcaster BFMTV.

Elsewhere in the same region, the owner of a stables was found dead two hours after he was also washed away while out watching over his animals, it said, while a woman was found dead in her car.

There were fears the death toll would rise with a 61-year-old woman listed as missing, also in the Var, after her car was found after the swollen waters of the River Garde receded to reveal a vehicle with its doors open but no sign of her.

- Spectacular landslide - Monday afternoon saw a spectacular landslide at Mees, a small village in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department around 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Marseille.

Rocks destroyed several houses and injured two people, the local prefecture said, citing the "highly unfavourable weather conditions of these past few days" which it said had rendered some of the terrain above the village unstable.

The Var and the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region had been placed on weekend red alert for floods which disrupted train services and cut the A8 motorway for four hours Sunday evening.

Many cultural and sporting events were also called off because of the bad weather, including Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Monaco.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Motorway Interior Minister France Vehicle Car Died Alert Marseille Mali Monaco Same Women Sunday All From Ford PSG Rains

Recent Stories

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

1 hour ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

1 hour ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

2 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

1 hour ago

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.