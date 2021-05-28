Three French police wounded as suspect in knife attack detained

La ChapellesurErdre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Three French gendarmes were wounded on Friday in an operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect in a stabbing attack on a policewoman that left her badly injured, the gendarmerie said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the individual apprehended was suspected of carrying out the attack on the policewoman in Chapelle-sur-Erdre outside Nantes which has left her life at risk.