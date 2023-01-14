Three frontrunners as Czechs vote for new president

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Polling stations closed after day one of Czech presidential polls Friday with a billionaire, a general and an academic leading in the first of a likely two-round vote seen as too close to call.

The winner will replace Milos Zeman, an outspoken and divisive political veteran, following a period marked by the country's 2022 EU presidency as the war in Ukraine raged.

The victor will face record inflation in the central European country of 10.5 million people, as well as bulging public finance deficits related to the war in Ukraine.

Polling stations will reopen at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Saturday and close at 2:00 pm, with first-round results expected later in the day.

Unless a candidate wins more than 50 percent outright, which is considered unlikely, the two top-placed contenders will go head-to-head in a second round on January 27-28.