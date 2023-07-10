Open Menu

Three Gorges Hydropower Station Generates Over 1.6 Trln KWh Of Electricity In 20 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 1.6 trln kWh of electricity in 20 years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on China's Yangtze River has generated over 1.6 trillion kWh of electricity in 20 years since its first generator unit was put into operation to generate electricity in July 2003, official data showed Monday.

The clean energy produced by the Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station in the past two decades is estimated to be equivalent to the electricity generated by more than 480 million tonnes of standard coal and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 1.

32 billion tonnes, helping China build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system.

With 34 hydropower turbo-generators, the hydropower station has a combined energy generating capacity of 22.5 million kilowatts and a designed annual power generation of 88.2 billion kWh.

The hydropower station, considered a backbone of China's electricity system, transmits clean electricity mainly to eastern, central and southern China.

Related Topics

Electricity China July Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

28 minutes ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

11 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

12 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

13 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

13 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

14 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

17 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

19 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous