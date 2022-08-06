WUHAN, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Three Gorges Project Museum fully opened to the public for the first time on Friday in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province.

The museum, about 1 km away from the Three Gorges Dam, covers a total area of 150,000 square meters. It has a building area of 21,000 square meters and an indoor exhibition area of about 10,000 square meters.

In the museum, three exhibition halls showcase the history and comprehensive benefits of the Three Gorges Project, as well as China's hydropower technology and its development.

The main building of the museum has two floors, with observation decks set on its second floor and the roof to offer a view of the Three Gorges Dam.

The museum also has centers to carry out science education and academic exchange activities related to hydropower technology. Industrial remains of the dam project are placed in the outdoor area of the museum.