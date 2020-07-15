UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Great West Indies Wins At Old Trafford

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:00 AM

Three great West Indies wins at Old Trafford

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies can seal their first Test series win in England for 32 years by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second Test starting at Old Trafford on Thursday.

AFP Sport looks back at three West Indies Test triumphs at the Manchester ground ahead of the second match of the three-Test series.

1966: Sobers and Gibbs star West Indies captain Garfield Sobers, arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of cricket, led from the front with 161 and Conrad Hunte hit 135 in a first-innings total of 484.

England managed just 167 in reply, with off-spinner Lance Gibbs taking 5 wickets for 37 runs, and the hosts were made to follow-on.

Test debutant Colin Milburn made 94 but another five-wicket haul from Gibbs saw the West Indies victory by an innings and 40 runs in the opening match of a five-match series they eventually won 3-1.

1976: Greenidge at the double In a dramatic start to the match, West Indies collapsed to 19 for 3 wickets, with fast-medium bowler Mike Selvey marking his England debut by removing Roy Fredericks and Alvin Kallicharran for ducks either side of dismissing batting great Vivian Richards for just four.

But amid the clatter of wickets, opener Gordon Greenidge made a brilliant 134 that saw the West Indies to 211.

England then collapsed to 71 all out, with fast bowler Michael Holding taking 5-17.

West Indies piled up 411-5 declared in their second innings, with Greenidge (101) becoming the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a Test at Old Trafford and Richards 135.

England, needing a mammoth 552 for victory, saw veteran openers John Edrich and Brian Close, who suffered several bruises, somehow bat through until stumps on Saturday in the face of fiery bowling from Holding in particular.

But it was new-ball partner Andy Roberts, with 6-37, who did the bulk of the damage in England's 126 all out as West Indies won by 425 runs.

After two draws, West Indies were now 1-0 ahead in a series they would win 3-0.

1988: Marshall the master A chaotic summer for the hosts saw England bowled out for 135 after John Emburey, one of their four captains in the series, won the toss.

West Indies replied with 384-7 declared.

Malcolm Marshall, perhaps the greatest of all West Indies many fine fast bowlers, then took a Test-best 7-22 as England slumped to 93 all out.

West Indies won by an innings and 156 runs to go 2-0 up in a campaign they took 4-0.

Related Topics

Cricket Fine Manchester Lead Old Trafford National University All From

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

6 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

9 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

10 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

10 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

10 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.