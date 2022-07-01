Three green development events to be held over next months

BEIJING, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) will hold three events between July and August this year, focusing on science and technology boosting green development, according to a press conference on Thursday.

The 4th World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) will be held from Aug. 25 to 28 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

Its theme will be electrification and global cooperation within the vision of carbon neutrality.

Leading Chinese and overseas automobile enterprises will attend the event. The 2022 International Conference on Scientific and Technological Innovation for Green Development is expected to kick off on July 6 in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

And the 2022 China Green Low Carbon Innovation Conference is set to be held on Aug. 15 and 16 in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.