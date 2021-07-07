UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Hong Kong Teens Charged With Terror Bomb Plot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three Hong Kong teens charged with terror bomb plot

Hong Kong, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :A 15-year-old boy was among three Hong Kong teenagers charged with terror offences on Wednesday over an alleged bomb plot, in a case that exposed the deep political fissures coursing through the finance hub.

Hong Kong police arrested nine people on Monday in an operation that they said dismantled an attempt to place bombs across the city.

The group allegedly tried to make TATP, a high-powered explosive, from a hostel room although police say the plot was dismantled before it could fully develop.

On Wednesday police charged three alleged cell members aged 19, 17 and 15.

The 15-year-old is the youngest person charged yet under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong one year ago.

The trio were denied bail and remanded in custody pending further investigations.

At a court hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer of the 15-year-old said her client had given three hours of video testimony to police without a lawyer present.

"He was told by the officers that he wouldn't need a lawyer when his mother was there," the lawyer said.

The lawyer also said her client was forced to unlock his mobile phone by officers who pulled his hair and verbally threatened him.

Six of the nine people arrested on Monday were secondary students, with the other three a driver, a member of university staff, and a secondary school worker.

The remaining six were granted police bail.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is a deeply polarised city after huge and often violent democracy protests convulsed the city for months in 2019.

China has responded with an authoritarian crackdown, taking a more direct role in how the city is run and stamping out dissent.

The national security law has radically changed the city's political and legal landscape.

More than 120 people have been arrested under the law with those convicted facing up to life in prison.

It has successfully curbed protests, but many residents in the city of 7.5 million still seethe under Beijing's rule.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Mobile Democracy Threatened Driver Beijing Hong Kong Hub 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment accredi ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 1,489 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Successful induced breeding of Pangasius fish by U ..

23 minutes ago

Preparatory Meeting for Eighth OIC Ministerial Con ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 2nd phase of Innovation Le ..

30 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai will foresee future full of opport ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.