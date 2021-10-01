UrduPoint.com

Three Hurt In Iran Quake: Official Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tehran, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Three people were hurt on Friday when an earthquake struck southwestern Iran and caused some damage, the country's official IRNA news agency said.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake measuring a moderate 5.2 struck at 4:45 am (0115 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) near the port city of Genaveh in Bushehr province.

A 4.

6 magnitude aftershock followed more than two hours later, USGS added.

Local officials cited by IRNA said three people were hurt but there was no significant damage.

Bushehr, home to a nuclear power plant, was also hit by an earthquake in April. The 5.9-magnitude quake injured five people but caused no major damage.

Iran, located at the intersection of several tectonic plates, is a zone of high seismic activity.

