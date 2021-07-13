Three killed, 10 missing in flash floods in northern India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three people died and around 10 are still missing after Monday's flash floods following a cloudburst in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, confirmed a state government official on Tuesday.

Rescue work is on and efforts are being made to trace the missing persons. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rains in several parts of the state on Tuesday.

State Chief Minister Jairam Thakur appealed to tourists visiting the state not to go near the rivers and water-streams as a precautionary measure.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Around 10 persons have been rescued so far.

Videos made by locals showed gushing waters flowing on the streets of Kangra and Shimla districts, with cars and other vehicles seen flowing around. Several houses were swept away in the flash floods.

A large number of properties, both private and public, have been partially or completely damaged.

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in social media that authorities were working with the state government, and all possible support had been extended.