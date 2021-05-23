Three killed after construction site collapses in east China

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Three people were killed after a construction site collapsed in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 4:03 p.m. on Saturday in Chengguan Town, Lu'an City, trapping three people, according to the provincial emergency management department.

All three were later found but showed no vital signs.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.