Three Killed As Strong Quake Rocks Southern Iran: IRNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Tehran, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and 19 injured when a strong earthquake shook southern Iran early Saturday, the state news agency IRNA reported.

The 6.0 magnitude quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the US Geological Survey said.

Three people were killed in Sayeh Khosh village close to the epicentre of the quake, IRNA reported, citing a member of the village Islamic council who said three bodies had been pulled from the rubble.

The quake struck just a minute after a 5.7 tremor.

One person was killed in November last year when Hormozgan province was hit by twin 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude quakes.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990, killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

